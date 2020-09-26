WBA vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League, West Brom vs Chelsea Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

West Brom will be eyeing to clinch their first win of the season when they will roll out the carpet for Chelsea in the upcoming Premier League 2020-21 match on Saturday, September 26. The Premier League 2019-20 West Brom vs Chelsea match will be hosted at The Hawthorns. West Brom, in the last game, failed to prove their mettle and lost the game against Everton with a 5-2 scoreline.

Whereas, Chelsea failed to put out an impressive show against reigning champions Liverpool. The match ended with a 2-0 fulltime score.

The Premier League 2019-20 West Brom vs Chelsea fixture will commence at 10:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League, West Brom vs Manchester United, WBA vs CHE Dream11 Tips and Predictions

As for West Brom, defender Kieran Gibbs is out of contention due to suspension. While defender Ahmed Hegazi has recovered from his hamstring injury and is expected to play from the opening whistle.

Meanwhile, on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher will not be able to play due to his ineligibility to feature against his parent club.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will see defenders Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva in the starting XI. The Chelsea suspension bench will feature Andreas Christensen. Whereas, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have been ruled out due to respective injuries.

WBA vs CHE Premier League Dream11 Team, West Brom vs Manchester United

Premier League WBA vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, West Brom vs Chelsea Captain: Werner

Premier League WBA vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, West Brom vs Chelsea Vice-Captain: Abraham

Premier League WBA vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, West Brom vs Chelsea Goalkeeper: Johnstone

Premier League WBA vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, West Brom vs Chelsea Defenders: James, Ivanovic, Silva, Chilwell

Premier League WBA vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, West Brom vs Chelsea Midfielders: Kante, Livermore, Mount, Havertz

Premier League WBA vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, West Brom vs Chelsea Strikers: Werner, Abraham

Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Ivanovic, O'Shea, Townsend; Pereira, Sawyers, Livermore, Diangana; Robinson

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs West Bromwich Albion: Caballero; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic; Mount, Havertz, Werner; Abraham