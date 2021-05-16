WBA vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Semi Final second leg match between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool: A relegated West Bromwich Albion will host Liverpool in the Premier League 2020-21 on Sunday, May 16 at the Hawthorns. The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM IST. The Reds travel to West Midlands following a thrilling 4-2 victory at Manchester United in a midweek clash. While West Brom’s relegation was confirmed after Arsenal defeated them 3-1 last weekend. In the head-to-head record in the Premier league both sides have clashed on eight occasions, six were stalemates, while Liverpool winning the other two during the 2016-17 season.

Ahead of the match between WBA vs LIV, here is everything you need to know:

WBA vs LIV Telecast and Live Streaming details

All matches of the Premier League 2020-21 series will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. While Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the action.

WBA vs LIV Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 16 at The Hawthorns, in West Midlands. The game will begin at 09:00 PM IST.

WBA vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Matheus Pereira

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Kyle Bartley, Rhys Williams

Midfielders: Fabinho, Okay Yokuslu, Thiago Alcantara

Strikers: Mohamed Salah, Matheus Pereira, Roberto Firmino

WBA vs LIV Probable XIs

West Bromwich Albion: Sam Johnstone (GK); Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Dara O’Shea; Darnell Furlong, Okay Yokuslu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Conor Gallagher, Conor Townsend; Matheus Pereira; Mbaye Diagne

Liverpool: Alisson Becker (GK); Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

