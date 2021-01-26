WBA vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester City will be looking to move up the Premier League table when they travel to The Hawthorns where they will lock horns against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday evening. Pep Guardiola's men beat Cheltenham Town 3-1 in the FA Cup. The Baggies, on the other hand, will have to recover from their 2-1 defeat to West Ham United.

Both the sides have met each other on 21 occasions where Manchester City hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost two and drawn two.

West Bromwich Albion will be without young midfielder Grady Diangana, attacker Karlan Grant and Scotland international Matt Phillips. Also, there are doubts over the availability of left-back Conor Townsend.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, will be without the services of star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, striker Sergio Aguero as well as defender Nathan Ake – all of whom are out injured.

Dream11 Team for West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City

Captain: Raheem Sterling

Vice-captain: Callum Robinson

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Defenders: Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, John Stones, Ruben Dias

Midfielders: Romaine Sawyers, Kamil Grosicki, Rodri, Bernardo Silva

Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Callum Robinson

West Bromwich Albion probable line-up vs Manchester City: Sam Johnstone, Dara O'Shea, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Kieran Gibbs, Conor Gallagher, Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers, Kamil Grosicki, Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson

Manchester City probable line-up vs West Bromwich Albion: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Benjamin Mendy, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling