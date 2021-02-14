WBA vs MUN Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

It is match between two sides on the opposite side of the spectrum – second-from-bottom takes on second-from-top in the Premier League this weekend as West Bromwich Albion welcome Manchester United to The Hawthorns.

West Bromwich find themselves 11 points adrift of safety with their survival hopes eroding rather quickly. Manchester United, on the other hand, have slipped five points behind leaders Manchester City at the other end of the table.

The Red Devils will draw a lot of inspiration from their 3-2 win over Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United game will commence at 07:30 pm IST.

WBA vs MUN Premier League 2020-21, West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United Live Streaming

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

WBA vs MUN Premier League 2020-21, West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United: Match Details

Sunday, February 14– 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Premier League 2020-21, WBA vs MUN Dream11 team for West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United

Captain: Edinson Cavani

Vice-captain: Mbaye Diagne

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Defenders: Dara O'Shea, Semi Ajayi, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire

Midfielders: Robert Snodgrass, Callum Robinson, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes

Strikers: Edinson Cavani, Mbaye Diagne

WBA vs MUN, Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion possible starting line-up vs Manchester United: Sam Johnstone; Dara O'Shea, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Matt Phillips, Jake Livermore, Robert Snodgrass, Callum Robinson; Matheus Pereira; Mbaye Diagne

WBA vs MUN, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting line-up vs West Bromwich Albion: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial; Edinson Cavani