WBA vs TOT Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tottenham Hotspur will look to extend their six-match unbeaten skills when they host West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Sunday, November 8. With a win here, the Spurs will look to add pressure on defending champions Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho’s side started the season with a 1-0 loss to Everton was followed by throwing away a late 3-3 draw against West Ham United. However, the Spurs have resurged to collect back-to-back wins. If they avoid a loss in tomorrow’s game, it will be the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League under Jose Mourinho. The Spurs are currently on the fourth position with 14 points and the team are also the League’s top scorers with 18 goals.

Eighteenth placed West Bromwich Albion are winless from their seven home league matches. They just have three-points and desperately need a few more to avoid relegation. It is the Baggies worst start to a season since 1985.

Sam Field and Hal Robson-Kanu will not be playing for West Brom, while Serge Aurier and Erik Lamela and a doubtful Sergio Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga will not be able to take the field for the Spurs.

WBA vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming

West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live streaming at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

WBA vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur: Match Details

November 8 – 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

WBA vs TOT Dream11 team for West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

Captain: Harry Kane

Vice-Captain: Son Heung-Min

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Matt Doherty, Conor Townsend, Branislav Ivanovic,

Midfielders: Matheus Pereira, Lucas Moura, Conor Gallagher, Jake Livermore

Strikers: Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, Karlan Grant

WBA vs TOT, Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur: Sam Johnstone; Darnell Furlong, Branislav Ivanovic, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend; Conor Gallagher, Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers; Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant, Matheus Pereira

WBA vs TOT, Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup vs West Bromwich Albion: Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; LucasMoura, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane