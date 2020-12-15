WBN vs DOR Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
- Last Updated: December 15, 2020, 18:08 IST
Werder Bremen will play host to Borussia Dortmund at the Weserstadion on Wednesday in their next Bundesliga game. They come into this game after the 2-0 loss to Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig on Saturday at the Red Bull Arena. The Bundesliga 2020-21 Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 1:00 am.
Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, suffered an embarrassing 5-1 defeat at the hands of Stuttgart on Saturday at the Westfalenstadion. They will need to pull up their socks for this fixture.
In 33 previous matches between both the sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage as they have won 19 games and have lost nine. They faced each other in February this year where Borussia Dortmund beat Werder Bremen 2-0.
Borussia Dortmund have been struggling in the recent time and manager Lucien Favre is under immense pressure. The loss to Stuttgart looms large and this is the match where they would want to turn their fortunes around.
WBN vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund
WBN vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund captain: Marco Reus
WBN vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund vice-captain: Josh Sargent
WBN vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper: Roman Burki
WBN vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund defenders: Niklas Moisander, Omer Toprak, Emre Can, Mats Hummels
WBN vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund midfielders: Kevin Mohwald, Maximilian Eggestein, Axel Witsel, Nico Schulz
WBN vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund strikers: Marco Reus, Josh Sargent
WBN vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Werder Bremen probable starting XI vs Borussia Dortmund: Jiri Pavlenka, Niklas Moisander, Omer Toprak, Marco Friedl, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Kevin Mohwald, Maximilian Eggestein, Ludwig Augustinsson, Leonardo Bittencourt, Yuya Osako, Josh Sargent
WBN vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Borussia Dortmund probable starting XI vs Werder Bremen: Roman Burki, Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Mateu Morey, Julian Brandt, Axel Witsel, Nico Schulz, Jadon Sancho, Giovanni Reyna, Marco Reus