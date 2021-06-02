We Are Only Human Beings: Lewis Hamilton Defends Naomi Osaka after French Open Saga

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has come out in defence of world No 2 tennis player Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the French Open after she refused to do post-match press conferences.

Hamilton, who has also recently opened up about his own mental health struggles, posted on his social media in defence of Osaka, urging his followers to make sure she knows she’s not alone.

“We are only human beings," wrote Hamilton on Twitter.

“Mental health is not a joke, this is real and serious. This takes a lot of courage to do. Let’s all make sure Naomi knows she’s not alone.

“Today is a good day to check and ask your friends and loved ones how they are doing and let them know they are not alone.

“A simple text can go a long way."