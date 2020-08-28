We Are Working To Ban Those Involved From Future Events: WWE After a Fan Showcases Ku Klux Klan Imagery

Various sporting events across the world are taking place in the absence of spectators in stadiums or auditoriums. WWE too has decided to follow the same route. However, something unexpected happened during the Raw main event in which Dominic Mysterio and Buddy Murphy were competing against each other.

A virtual fan showcased a Ku Klux Klan imagery during the match. Reacting to the incident, WWE on Tuesday asserted that the company would ban the fan who did that.

“This abhorrent behavior does not reflect WWE's values and we have zero tolerance for these unacceptable acts. We are working to ban those involved from future events and per our policies, any inappropriate actions result in the removal from the live stream,” WWE said in a statement.

A screen near the front row in the ThunderDome featured a man appearing to be wearing a KKK robe waving a confederate flag.

ThunderDome is a virtual viewing experience that is aimed at bringing fans into the arena via live video. It features massive LED boards, updated graphics and drone cameras.

This incident did not go down well with some WWE fans. They took to Twitter to share video grabs of the match.

A user posting the clip, wrote, “I can't believe I have to say this, but don't play Klu Klux Klan videos on the ThunderDome, that's not cool. The Klan is a hateful terrorist group.”

Another Twitterati, responding to the video, said Thunderdome has started becoming a ground where unusual things are seen.

