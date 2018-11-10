We Cannot Get Too Carried Away: Real Kashmir FC Coach David Robertson

Ahead of their second home game against Neroca FC, Real Kashmir FC coach David Robertson said on Saturday that they expect a tough match and would not like to get carried away by the incredible local support and positive results in previous games."The support from Kashmiris in the last game was great and hopefully we can get the same again tomorrow. The players had a lot of excitement in the first home game and we got good results in the last two games and I think we will like to keep it going. But, we have to keep in mind that we cannot get too carried away," RKFC coach David Robertson told reporters at a pre-match press conference.Robertson said RKFC, who are competing in the I-League for the first time, would put up a good show by working hard and try to achieve a positive result in Sunday's game."We are new to the league and every game we play, even at home, we are the underdogs. We have got five more home games and we will take each game as it comes. I think if we do well, work hard, have the same enthusiasm and have the crowd at our back, anything can happen. As long as we can put on a good show and work hard, we are going to have a positive result," he said.The home team coach said he expected a very tough game against Neroca FC."Every game has its challenges and we expect a very, very tough game tomorrow," he said.Robertson, however, expressed hope that a lot of people would turn up to rally behind their team."The support so far has been incredible. It is a Sunday tomorrow and hopefully, we will have a lot of people tomorrow," he said.Addressing the presser, Neroca FC coach Manuel Reamero, said they must improve upon their game to get ahead in the points table."We want to take three points as it is important for us. But, we must improve (on) our mistakes and score more goals," he said.Reamero said he had confidence in his players to do their best in the match against the home team."We must play well and forget everything else. to play in this league is difficult and it will be a very hard match, but my players are ready," he said.