'We Created a Monster': Twitter Melts as Novak Djokovic Claims Record-extending Melbourne Title

Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6 (5) in the final of the Australian Open 2023 to lift his 10th crown in Melbourne Park.

The record extending triumph down under also took his Grand Slam tally to 22 title, which put him level with Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

Australian Nick Kyrgios lead the way as he posted a tweet that read"Haha I told you. We created a monster. Well done @DjokerNole …. Sat on my couch and enjoyed the entire show. soak it all in…."

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur posted “Congrats @DjokerNole you are truly an inspiration."

Legendary Southampton footballer Matt Le Tissier wrote “This is what it means to him after being demonised. A man of integrity right here.

Former British number 1 Greg Rudeski wrote"At the moment it looks like there is no stopping @DjokerNole , 10th @AustralianOpen title ,22nd Major and counting. Since Wimbledon victory has only lost 2 matches and won 6 titles. By far the best player on the planet. 12-0 to start the year!"

Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh tweeted “An absolute beast !! @DjokerNole 22 grand slam’s unbelievable #AusOpen"

A fan wrote “One year ago, Novak Djokovic was robbed of the Slam record, the #1 ranking, and a 10th Australian Open title. One year later, Novak Djokovic achieved the Slam record, became #1, and won a 10th Australian Open title. This is poetic justice."

The victory also catapults Djokovic back to the top ranking in the world of men’s tennis.

