We Enjoyed a Beautiful Day: Rafael Nadal on His Wedding With Longtime Girlfriend Xisca Perello
Rafael Nadal tied the knot with his partner of 14 years Xisca Perello on the Spanish Mediterranean island of Mallorca on Saturday.
Rafael Nadal and his longtime girlfriend Xisca Perello got married. (Photo Credit: @rnadalacademy)
Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan): Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal said on Thursday that he and his wife Mery Perello enjoyed their wedding day and had a great time with their guests.
Nadal married Perello after being together for 14 years, in a ceremony on the Spanish Mediterranean island of Mallorca on Saturday.
"We really enjoyed this beautiful day," the newlywed said at a press conference in the Kazakh capital ahead of a charity match for his foundation, reports Efe news.
"We had a lot of fun and enjoyed ourselves with the people we wanted to be there, and that's why we had a great day."
"It was something we had been preparing for a long time, but it has already happened and now is the time to return for the end of the tennis season and it is good to return for a charity event," he added.
Nadal will play the charity match with one of his biggest rivals, Novak Djokovic.
The wedding was attended by the king and queen emeritus of Spain, Juan Carlos and Sofia, and numerous other famous people.
