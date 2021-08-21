'We Have Wings' Unveiled as Concept of Paralympics Opening Ceremony

“We Have Wings" has been announced as the concept of the Tokyo Paralympic Games opening ceremony to be held on August 24.

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee also said in a statement on Saturday that the concept of the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games is “Harmonious Cacophony".

As announced in July, the overall concept behind all four ceremonies of both the Olympic and Paralympic Games is “Moving Forward" and the concept of the Olympic Games opening ceremony is “United by Emotion," which is also the slogan of the Olympics, and the concept of the Olympic Games closing ceremony is “Worlds We Share."

The Tokyo Paralympic Games will run from August 24 to September 5, reports Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the organisers have said that Afghanistan will not send athletes to the Paralympic Games.

Toshiro Muto, CEO of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, said that he has been aware of the information that Afghanistan is “unable to take part in the Paralympic Games."

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani left the country, while the Taliban ordered its members to enter the capital of Kabul.

“Currently, a situation exists in Afghanistan. That situation is the reason for their inability to come to Japan," he said. “We regret that they are not able to come, for the Afghanistan athletes, officials and stakeholders. I hope they are spending their time safely in their own country," said Muto.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here