We Love You Forever and Always: Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to 'Best Girl Dad' Kobe Bryant on Father's Day

Vanessa Bryant on Sunday paid rich tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant on Father’s day by calling him “the best girl dad". Vanessa, the mother of four daughters, celebrates every milestone, holiday by honouring her husband ever since his tragic demise in January 2020. It was the second father’s day since Kobe’s death and Vanessa marked the occasion by sharing a snap of the Laker star with his children. The snap is from Kobe’s 40th birthday, five months before his passing. In the photograph, the NBA legend can be seen holding his youngest child Capri, Gianna is sitting beside him holding his should and his other two daughters can be seen smiling for the camera.

The post’s comment section was filled with remarks from the likes of former basketball player Dwyane Wade, American singer Ciara, and model Gigi Hadid.

Vanessa and Kobe’s oldest daughter Natalia also shared a throwback picture on Instagram with his father to celebrate the occasion. Natalia recently graduated from high school and is set to attend Southern California (USC).

Vanessa also shared several pictures of their youngest daughter Capri on Monday as she turned two years old.

Earlier in April, Vanessa had shared a snap of their wedding to celebrate the special day.

It would have been the couple’s 20th marriage anniversary. The duo met on a set of a music video at that time Vanessa was in high school. Vanessa and Kobe tied the knot in 2001 after she turned 18 and ever since then they have been together until he died in a tragic accident in 2020 in a helicopter crash. Kobe’s daughter Gianna and seven others also lost their lives in the crash.

Speaking about their demise, Vanessa in March told People magazine that the pain is “unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward.”

