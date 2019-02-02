LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

'We Move On' - Yoshida Defiant After Asian Cup Heartbreak

Japan captain Maya Yoshida promised the Blue Samurai would come back stronger after suffering a shock 3-1 defeat by Qatar in the Asian Cup final.

AFP

Updated:February 2, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'We Move On' - Yoshida Defiant After Asian Cup Heartbreak
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Japan captain Maya Yoshida promised the Blue Samurai would come back stronger after suffering a shock 3-1 defeat by Qatar in the Asian Cup final.

A moment of magic from Qatar striker Almoez Ali after just 12 minutes stunned Japan in Abu Dhabi on Friday, before a brilliant second from Abdelaziz Hatim and a controversial late penalty gave the 2022 World Cup hosts a historic first Asian title.

A distraught Yoshida blasted Japan's naivety after the game but refused to make excuses.

"It's difficult to describe how it feels," he told AFP. "We were too passive, a bit naive and made so many mistakes. We conceded two goals at the beginning of the game which we shouldn't have -- we simply weren't good enough.

"But they played well and deserve to be champions," added Yoshida. "No excuses, we move on."

Japan briefly threatened to get back into the game after Takumi Minamino pulled a goal back on 69 minutes, only for Uzbek referee Ravshan Irmatov to award Qatar a penalty after a video review for a handball by Yoshida.

Akram Afif's cheekily dinked spot kick effectively ended Japan's resistance.

"That third goal was really tough to accept," said Yoshida after four-time winners Japan lost an Asian Cup final for the first time.

"It killed the game. If that's a penalty I probably have to jump without using my arms. It was accidental -- but that was the referee's decision.

"It's a huge disappointment but we have to learn from it," admitted the Southampton defender, looking to this year's Copa America, where both Japan and Qatar have been invited to take part.

Scant Consolation

"We have to lift ourselves and take the right energy into the Copa America and the (2022) World Cup qualifiers."

Japan peaked just in time for Friday's final after beating tournament favourites Iran 3-0 with a clinical semi-final performance.

But Hajime Moriyasu's new-look side lacked end product against Qatar, who had never previously gone beyond the last eight.

Minamino's goal was the first Qatar had conceded after keeping a record six clean sheets, but it was scant consolation.

"It's probably one of the hardest defeats of my career," said Yoshida, who was wrong-footed by Ali for Qatar's first goal as the Sudan-born striker produced an outrageous overhead volley to become the first player to score nine goals at a single Asian Cup.

"I got caught out for all three goals. But losing is part of football."

Team-mate Yuto Nagatomo grudgingly paid tribute to Ali's breathtaking opener.

"It was a super strike -- but it's a goal we could have prevented," said the Galatasaray defender.

"We have to use this disappointment as a motivating force now."

Meanwhile, Japan football chief Kozo Tashima congratulated Qatar.

"They won seven games, they are worthy champions," he said. "Having another team -- especially hosts of the 2022 World Cup -- emerge like this is a positive for Asian football and can only help make Japan stronger too."

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram