English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
We Must Rectify Our Mistakes Before Maldives Game: Constantine
Indian football team coach Stephen Constantine said on Thursday that although he was happy with the 2-0 win over Sri Lanka in the SAFF Cup opener, he expects a better performance in the coming matches.
India coach Stephen Constantine (Image: AIFF)
Loading...
Dhaka: Indian football team coach Stephen Constantine said on Thursday that although he was happy with the 2-0 win over Sri Lanka in the SAFF Cup opener, he expects a better performance in the coming matches.
"We need to rectify the mistakes before the next match. We started off with a good win but I am not happy with the performance. We could have scored quite a few goals more," Constantine said.
He wants the U-23 team to play smart football.
“We have to learn how to play more smartly. We can do much better than this. Given the fact that the players are young, you can't expect the consistency every time. Anyway, a win is always the most important aspect of the game and we move on from here," Constantine said.
Ashique Kuruniyan, who was adjudged as the Most Valuable Player of the Match, said: "We won, but we missed many chances. We have to be quick enough on the field to utilise those opportunities."
"I am extremely happy to have scored my first International goal. I need to deliver more for the national team."
Meanwhile, Constantine said there should be more players in the pipeline to put pressure on the seniors.
"We have already qualified to the AFC Asian Cup and from now, we need to have more players in the pipeline so that we can put pressure on senior players to push themselves more," he said.
"We have just preferred to stick to our ideas to provide these young boys with an opportunity to get some more international game time."
India will take on Maldives in the final group-stage match on Sunday.
"We need to rectify the mistakes before the next match. We started off with a good win but I am not happy with the performance. We could have scored quite a few goals more," Constantine said.
He wants the U-23 team to play smart football.
“We have to learn how to play more smartly. We can do much better than this. Given the fact that the players are young, you can't expect the consistency every time. Anyway, a win is always the most important aspect of the game and we move on from here," Constantine said.
Ashique Kuruniyan, who was adjudged as the Most Valuable Player of the Match, said: "We won, but we missed many chances. We have to be quick enough on the field to utilise those opportunities."
"I am extremely happy to have scored my first International goal. I need to deliver more for the national team."
Meanwhile, Constantine said there should be more players in the pipeline to put pressure on the seniors.
"We have already qualified to the AFC Asian Cup and from now, we need to have more players in the pipeline so that we can put pressure on senior players to push themselves more," he said.
"We have just preferred to stick to our ideas to provide these young boys with an opportunity to get some more international game time."
India will take on Maldives in the final group-stage match on Sunday.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
-
Thursday 23 August , 2018
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
Thursday 23 August , 2018 Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma Tweets About Google Pixel From an iPhone
- Nick's Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Breaks Her Silence on His Engagement with Priyanka
- 'Country Gets Oxygen Back': Bollywood Hails Section 377 Verdict Decriminalising Homosexuality
- iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max Prices Leaked Ahead of Apple's September 12 Event
- Trump Targets Nike as Kaepernick Ads Spark Boycott Calls
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...