'We Take Care of Ourselves for the Match Not to Come and Shed Blood', Kidambi Srikanth Hits Out at BWF

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth who is in Bangkok right now along with the Indian contingent has hit out at the authorities for a rather unpleasant experience during his Covid-19 swab test. Srikanth took to Twitter to share his displeasure. He wrote, "We take care of ourselves for the match not to come and shed blood for THIS . However , I gave 4 tests after I have arrived and I can’t say any of them have been pleasant . Unacceptable."

We take care of ourselves for the match not to come and shed blood for THIS . However , I gave 4 tests after I have arrived and I can’t say any of them have been pleasant .Unacceptable pic.twitter.com/ir56ji8Yjw — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) January 12, 2021

The pictures shared by Srikanth clearly shows that he is bleeding from his nose.

The former world No. 1 and 2012 Thailand Open men's champion Srikanth will start his campaign against fellow Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma. Whoever wins, may come up against another Indian HS Prannoy, if he sees off Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in his first-round match.

Srikanth is not the only Indian shuttler who expressed displeasure, Saina Nehwal too was not happy about the way she was intimated of her coronavirus positive result and said she was left confused as she was told about her positive test right before the warm-up for her Thailand Open match on Tuesday. As a result, Saina was withdrawn from the tournament. She was sent to a hospital quarantine for a minimum of 10 days. Her fellow shuttler and husband Parupalli Kashyap was asked to quarantine, as he was sharing the room with Nehwal.

Both Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have withdrawn from the Thailand Open. HS Prannoy had also initially tested positive but a re-test of his sample showed him being negative and hence, he will be allowed to participate in the tournament.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) General Secretary Ajay Singhania said the association was in constant touch with the BWF, the organisers of the tournament and the Indian team management and players.

"These are unprecedented times but BWF is doing everything to ensure full support to our players including their safety. According to the guidelines and safety norms, these three players will not be participating in the tournament. However, all other players have been allowed to participate but they have to play without the presence of coaches and support staff as per the safety protocols," Singhania said.