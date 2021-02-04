Weah, David Score For Leader Lille In 3-0 Win At Bordeaux

PARIS: United States forward Timothy Weah and Canada striker Jonathan David both scored as Lille won 3-0 at Bordeaux on Wednesday to stay top of the French league.

After grabbing the winner last weekend, Turkey midfielder Yusuf Yazici netted the opener in the 53rd minute after forward Jonathan Bamba sprinted clear and pulled the ball back to him.

The 20-year-old Weah son of Liberia president and ex-soccer star George Weah doubled the lead in the 65th following a fast counterattack after a Bordeaux corner.

Then the 21-year-old David, who like his teammate Weah was born in New York, finished confidently in the 88th after Jonathan Ikone clipped a classy pass behind Bordeaux’s defense.

Lille is guaranteed to stay top after 23 rounds, no matter the result of later games involving second-place Lyon and third-place Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon was at Dijon and PSG hosted rock-bottom Nimes. Marseille was at Lens without suspended coach Andre Villas-Boas and in-form Monaco hosted Nice in the French Riviera derby.

Meanwhile, 18th-place Lorient continued its strong fight against relegation by securing a 1-1 draw at fifth-place Rennes.

Winger Martin Terrier put Rennes ahead early on but substitute Quentin Boisgard equalized in the 82nd for Lorient, which beat PSG 3-2 last weekend and Dijon by the same score a few days earlier.

Also, Reims drew 0-0 with Angers 0; Metz drew 1-1 with Montpellier, and Strasbourg drew 2-2 with Brest.

