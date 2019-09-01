Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Weary Nick Kyrgios Yearns for Home But Doesn't Want a Ban

ATP is investigating Nick Kyrgios calling the organisation corrupt as a major player violation, which may warrant suspension.

AFP

Updated:September 1, 2019, 11:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Weary Nick Kyrgios Yearns for Home But Doesn't Want a Ban
Nick Kyrgios was recently fined a record $113,000 for his action at Cincinnati Open. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

New York: Australia's Nick Kyrgios was dumped from the US Open on Saturday, falling to Russian Andrey Rublev and overheard saying he really didn't want to be on the court.

Rublev advanced to a fourth-round match against Italian 24th seed Matteo Berrettini with a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-3 triumph.

"Nowhere near my best tennis, but it is what it is," Kyrgios said.

A microphone caught Kyrgios commenting that he wanted to go home, which prompted Kyrgios to say, "I guess I've been on the road five and a half months now. It's not easy."

It didn't get any easier with the ATP issuing a record $113,000 record fine to Kyrgios for his actions at an event in Cincinnati.

And Kyrgios could face punishment for calling the ATP "corrupt" after a US Open victory, although he later tweeted a statement saying that was a poor choice of words for the issue of double standards he wanted to raise.

The ATP is investigating the remark as a major player violation, which could carry a possible suspension.

That would bring time off and a chance to head home.

"Would I welcome it? I don't know if I look at it like that," Kyrgios said. "I have no say in it. I guess it's out of my control."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram