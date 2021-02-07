Weather Forces Schedule Change For Skiing Worlds First Race

Next Story
A snowy forecast has prompted a change in schedule for Mondays opening race of the Alpine skiing world championships, the womens combined.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: February 07, 2021, 17:42 IST
CORTINA DAMPEZZO, Italy: A snowy forecast has prompted a change in schedule for Mondays opening race of the Alpine skiing world championships, the womens combined.
The order of the two-run race was flipped so that the slalom leg will precede the super-G leg.
The forecast calls for overnight snow in Cortina.
The slalom run is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) followed by the super-G at 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT).
The winner will be determined by adding together the skiers times from the two runs.
Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova are among the favorites.
