News18 » Sports
1-min read

Weightlifter Sarbjeet Kaur Banned for Four Years for Doping Offence

Sarbjeet Kaur's sample from 34th Women Senior National Weightlifting Championship tested positive, after which NADA has banned her for four years.

IANS

Updated:January 8, 2020, 12:17 PM IST
Weightlifter Sarbjeet Kaur Banned for Four Years for Doping Offence
Image for representation (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi: Weightlifter Sarbjeet Kaur has been slapped with a four-year ban for doping by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). The sample of Sarbjeet, who won the 71kg event at the women's national weightlifting championships in February last year, was collected during 34th Women Senior National Weightlifting Championship held at Vishakhapatnam.

"The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel has found weightlifter Sarbjeet Kaur guilty of anti-doping rule violation. She has been imposed a penalty of ineligibility for a period of four years. Kaur was tested positive earlier following intake of prohibited non specified substance," NADA said in a statement.

According to NADA, her sample had presence of prohibited substance namely -- Di-hydroxy-LGD-4033 (LGD 4033 METABOLITE), Selective Androgen Receptor Modulations (SARM), and Ostarine (Enobosarm).

Earlier in December, 2017 Commonwealth Championships silver medallist weightlifter Seema was also slapped with a four-year ban for doping. Seema had finished sixth in the women's 75kg competition at the Gold Coast CWG.

