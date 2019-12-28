Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Sports
1-min read

Weightlifter Seema Banned for Four years for Doping by NADA

India's National Anti-Doping Agency banned Seema for four years after they found the presence of a prohibited substance in her sample.

IANS

Updated:December 28, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
Weightlifter Seema Banned for Four years for Doping by NADA
Seema (Photo Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Seema, who had won the 2017 Commonwealth Championships silver medal in weightlifting, has been handed with a four-year ban for doping by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

In an official statement, NADA said Seema's dope sample was collected this year during 34th Women National Weightlifting Championship held in Vishakhapatnam.

"The analysis report of her sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for presence of a prohibited substance namely Hydroxy-4-methoxy Temoxifen (Metabolite of Tamoxifen), Selective Estrogen Receptor Modular (SERM) Metenolone, Anabolic Steroid Ostarine ( Enobosram), Selective Androgen Receptor Modular (SARM)."

All these substances are there in WADA Prohibited List of 2019.

"Her offence became more serious as the presence of prohibited substances were found in her system during an ongoing Championship to enhance her performance which amounted to a clear cut case of cheating and outright violation of National Anti-Doping Rules," said the agency.

Earlier this month, she had been sanctioned for a period of four years by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel of ADA following the hearing on her positive test for banned performance enhancing drugs.

Seema had finished sixth in the women's 75kg competition at the Gold Coast CWG.

