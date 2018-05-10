Weightlifting Federation Happy at New Inclusions in TOPS

Weightlifting Federation of India has said inclusion of three more lifters in Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme is very encouraging for the athletes ahead of Asian Games and other international events.The government handed extensions to Sanjita Chanu and Pardeep Singh who were originally in the TOP Scheme only till the 2018 Commonwealth Games.Sanjita defended here 53kg category gold at Gold Coast last month while Singh won silver in the men's 105 kg category.Another young prospect Rakhi Halder was included in the Scheme after she created a national record in the 63 kg at the Senior National Championships in Mangalore.She had lifted 128 kg in clean and jerk to break the 19-year-old record which was in the name of 2000 Olympic bronze medallist Karnam Malleswari."We are happy at the inclusion of the three weightlifters in the TOP Scheme. The weightlifters performed really well in the CWG. Otherwise also the sport is on the rise. In this context, the ministry's decision will help our lifters doing better in the events coming ahead," IWLF Secretary General Sahdev Yadav said.World champion Mirabai Chanu (women's 48kg) continued to be in the TOPS list while Ragala V Rahul (men's 85kg), Punam Yadav (women's 69kg) and Satish Sivalingam (men's 77kg) -- all three medallists at Gold Coast -- were dropped.Incidentally, Punam has been suspended by the IWLF for indiscipline after she left the national camp (at NIS Patiala) for home on two occasions without taking permission from the federation. She is yet to reply to the show-cause notice issued to her.Sahdev said Rahul and Satish were injured, so they have been dropped from the TOPS."I am hoping both of them will come back to the TOPS list after recovery from their injuries," Yadav said.He also said that the federation was chalking out plans to send the weightlifters outside the country for training before the Asian Games.