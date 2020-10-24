Dany Welbeck In Line to Make Brighton Debut, Jack Wilshere Eyes Club Overseas

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck could make his debut for the side in Monday’s Premier League game with West Bromwich Albion, manager Graham Potter said.

Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Welbeck was left without a club after his release by Watford following their Premier League relegation last season and joined Brighton on a one-year deal this month.

“Danny’s had only had a couple of days with us, but he’s made a really good first impression. He’s a fit guy and has looked after himself well,” Potter told reporters on Friday.

“It’s just about getting him integrated into the team and getting him involved in training. He had a session on Thursday and we’ll have a couple more before the game, so we’ll make the decision on whether he’s involved after that.”

Meanwhile, former Arsenal player Jack Wilshere who also ended the trading period without a club after being let go by West Ham United, said he was targeting a switch overseas to revive his injury-plagued career.

“I’m open to Europe or wherever. I’m the type of player who wants to have the ball. I understand there’s another side to the game and I enjoy that but I’d like to be in a team that has the ball,” Wilshere told the BBC.

“People forget I’m 28. Everyone thinks I’m 30-31 probably because I started when I was 16.

“In a year’s time, I’d like to have 20-25 games behind me at a new club and be looking forward to the future. I feel I have much more to give. I just want to be given the opportunity to show it.”