News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Wells Leads Texas-Arlington Past Northwestern St. 80-71

Wells Leads Texas-Arlington Past Northwestern St. 80-71

Shahada Wells had 15 points to lead five TexasArlington players in double figures as the Mavericks defeated Northwestern State 8071 on Saturday.

RUSTON, La.: Shahada Wells had 15 points to lead five Texas-Arlington players in double figures as the Mavericks defeated Northwestern State 80-71 on Saturday.

Patrick Mwamba and Fredelin De La Cruz both had double-doubles for the Mavericks (1-2) Mwamba had 13 points and 12 rebounds, De La Crus 12 and 10.

Trenton Massner and Jairus Roberson scored 15 points apiece for the Demons (0-2). Jamaure Gregg had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...