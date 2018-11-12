'We're Not Robots': Gonzalo Higuain Misses Penalty, Sees Red as Juventus Outclass AC Milan

Related Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Juventus Flying High With 'Important' Win over AC Milan

On-loan AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain apologised for his meltdown in the 2-0 defeat to his parent club Juventus on Sunday which saw him sent off for screaming at the referee after earlier missing a penalty.Argentine Higuain had shrugged off a back injury to take on his former teammates after being loaned to AC Milan last summer to make space for the arrival of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.But tensions boiled over as AC Milan struggled to find a way past the reigning seven-time champions.Higuain was sent off after 83 minutes, two minutes after Ronaldo, the player who took his place in Turin on an 100-million-euro ($115m) deal, fired in his eighth league goal in 12 matches since arriving from Real Madrid.Higuain saw red after screaming at referee Paolo Mazzoleni in protest at a yellow card for a foul on Medhi Benatia."I know that we are an example for all children, for those who play football, for the people watching, but we are not robots, and we carry things within us," Higuain said after."We are human, we feel emotions, the game was not going the right way and it was one of those days."I think sometimes the referees should understand the situation," added Higuain, who won two Serie A titles with Juventus after joining from Napoli in 2016.The 30-year-old was loaned to AC Milan with a 36-million-euro option to buy with defender Leonardo Bonucci moving the other way.He has scored five goals for Milan but could not get one past his former club, for whom he scored 16 goals in the league last season.