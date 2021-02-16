Werner Finally Finds The Net As Chelsea Beat Newcastle 2-0

LONDON: Chelsea notched up their fourth league win in a row under new coach Thomas Tuchel on Monday and striker Timo Werner ended his goal drought as the Blues beat Newcastle United 2-0 to leapfrog Liverpool into the Champions League qualifying places.

Werner, a desolate figure towards at the end of Frank Lampard’s time as Chelsea manager, made no mistake in the 39th minute when the ball fell for him at the far post and he put the hosts 2-0 up with his first league goal since early November.

The German also had a big role in Chelsea’s opener eight minutes earlier when he got to the byline and his cross was pushed away by Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow straight to the feet of Oliver Giroud who scored from 10 yards.

The France striker had replaced Tammy Abraham who was injured early in the game.

Tuchel gave out-of-favour goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga his first league start since mid-October. The Spaniard saved well from a Joe Willock header in the 75th minute but had little else to do as Chelsea kept their fourth clean sheet in five league games under Tuchel.

The win pushed Chelsea into fourth place, two points clear of out-of-form champions Liverpool and ahead of fifth-placed West Ham United on goal difference after the Hammers won earlier on Monday. Newcastle stay in the last spot above the relegation zone, seven points clear of Fulham in 18th place.