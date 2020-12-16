West Brom Sack Manager Bilic After Poor Start To Season

West Bromwich Albion have sacked manager Slaven Bilic after a dismal start to the season that left the team second-bottom of the Premier League with one win in 13 games, the club said on Wednesday.

Bilic is the first top-flight manager in England to be sacked this season and his team have picked up only seven points.

West Brom’s sole victory came against bottom side Sheffield United late last month while they drew four games and lost eight.

“West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with head coach Slaven Bilic,” the club said in a statement.

“Assistant coaches, Dean Racunica and Danilo Butorovic, and first team coach Julian Dicks have also left the club with immediate effect.”

Bilic’s last match in charge was Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City and the Croatian manager said he was “not bothered” about what was happening behind the scenes as rumours of his sacking gathered steam.

Bilic took over the reins at West Brom in 2019 and was tasked with gaining promotion from the Championship to the top flight.

West Brom gained automatic promotion to the Premier League on the final day of the season when they finished second.

However, the club did not invest in the transfer market to help Bilic assemble a squad capable of competing in the top flight, with 22-year-old Grady Diangana being their biggest signing.

West Brom’s next game is a West Midlands derby against Aston Villa on Sunday and British media reported former Everton and Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is set to take over at The Hawthorns.