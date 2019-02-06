LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
West Ham Investigate Alleged Racist Abuse Aimed at Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

West Ham United are investigating allegations of racist abuse aimed towards Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah during Monday's 1-1 Premier League draw at the London Stadium.

Reuters

Updated:February 6, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)
A video emerged on social media in which audible racial slurs are directed at the 26-year-old Egypt international as he was taking a corner.

The user who posted the video on Twitter said: "I went to watch West Ham vs Liverpool and I was disgusted by what I was hearing. People like this deserve no place in our society let alone football matches."

The Metropolitan Police told Reuters in an email that officers are in the process of reviewing the footage.

In a statement, a West Ham spokesman said the club have a "zero tolerance policy" to any form of violent or abusive behaviour.

"We are an inclusive football club. Regardless of age, race, religion or belief, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment or disability, everyone is warmly welcomed at London Stadium," he added.

"Anyone identified committing an offence will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium. There is no place for this kind of behaviour at our stadium."

Salah was last year named PFA Player of the Year and the Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year after he scored 44 goals for Liverpool in all competitions last season.

| Edited by: Shayne Dias
