West Ham Sign Benrahma From Brentford On Initial Loan Deal

LONDON: West Ham United have captured Algerian winger Said Benrahma on a season-long loan from Championship (second-tier) side Brentford with an agreement to make the transfer permanent, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 25-year-old was linked with a permanent move on domestic deadline day as Hammers manager David Moyes looked to get a deal over the line before the transfer window shut at 5pm local time but in the end he has joined initially on loan.

“He’s a player who has had a lot of recognition for his performances with Brentford in the Championship,” Moyes said on the club website. “There has been a lot of interest shown in him so we are very pleased that he has decided to join us.

“We’ve been looking to bring in players who are hungry and determined to progress and get better. Said is an exciting talent with a lot of ability and the right qualities, who will complement the other attacking players we have at the club.”

Benrahma, who scored 17 goals and had 10 assists in Brentford’s run to the playoff final last season, will not be eligible for Sunday’s trip to West Ham’s London rivals Tottenham Hotspur as the transfer was not completed in time.

He is the club’s fourth major signing after the permanent addition of Czech internationals Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal plus defender Craig Dawson on loan.