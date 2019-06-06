West Indies vs Australia: Dream 11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming

Dream11 Team AUS vs WI ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: After recording comfortable wins in their respective opening World Cup encounters, defending champions Australia and West Indies, considered the dark horse to lift the title, will take on each other at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The match promises to be a high-scoring affair as big hitters in both teams will take advantage of the flat deck and the short boundaries at Trent Bridge.

Australia excelled on all three fronts against Afghanistan, winning by a convincing margin of seven wickets. David Warner and Steve Smith’s return have bolstered the top order, while the bowling unit, one of the strongest in the tournament, seems to have all bases covered.

The West Indies, in great form coming into the tournament, had surprised everyone with the quick demolition of Pakistan batting as they bounced them out for just 105 runs and chased down the target in a little over 13 overs. They are expected to follow the same bowling strategy against the Aussies.

Match Details

The Australia vs West Indies tie is 10th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham starting at 10:30am (local time) and 3pm IST. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.

Team News

No major injury concern for either team. Expect a full strength playing XI from both the sides.

Predicted Playing XI

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (WK), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaithe, Ashley Nurse, Shelodn Cottrell and Oshane Thomas

Dream 11

Batsmen: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Oshane Thomas, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa