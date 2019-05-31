West Indies vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019: Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied, Match History

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH, Defence
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
West Indies vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019: Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied, Match History
West Indies and Pakistan have played 10 matches in Cricket World Cup and if we by the match statistics, Jason Holder's side are favorites.
(Image: AFP)
Loading...
The two most unpredictable sides, West Indies and Pakistan, will take on each other in their first ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The Jason Holder-led Windies will take on Sarfaraz Ahmad's Pakistan at Trent Bridge, a ground that is known for high scores. Though, West Indies and Pakistan are not as strong as they once were but on their day, either of these two sides can upset any top side. For Pakistan, their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 win against arch-rival India in England, will act a confidence booster, whereas the West Indies side have already announced their arrival by scoring 421 runs in one of their warm-up matches.
West Indies vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019 Today at 3 PM: Head to Head
Number of matches played so far: 10
West Indies won: 7
Pakistan won: 3
Ties: 0
No result: 0
West Indies and Pakistan have played 10 matches in Cricket World Cup and if we by the match statistics, Jason Holder's side are favorites.
West Indies vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019 Today at 3 PM: Head to Head
Number of matches played so far: 10
West Indies won: 7
Pakistan won: 3
Ties: 0
No result: 0
West Indies and Pakistan have played 10 matches in Cricket World Cup and if we by the match statistics, Jason Holder's side are favorites.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan Extends Airspace Closure Along Indian Border Till June 15
- Game of Thrones Climax was Always In Front of Sophie Turner But She Couldn't See It
- EE Becomes UK’s First 5G Network, With OnePlus 7 Pro 5G And Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in Tow
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- ICC World Cup 2019 | They Call Me 'The Claw' & Luckily The Catch Stuck: Stokes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results