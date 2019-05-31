West Indies vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019: Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied, Match History

The two most unpredictable sides, West Indies and Pakistan, will take on each other in their first ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The Jason Holder-led Windies will take on Sarfaraz Ahmad's Pakistan at Trent Bridge, a ground that is known for high scores. Though, West Indies and Pakistan are not as strong as they once were but on their day, either of these two sides can upset any top side. For Pakistan, their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 win against arch-rival India in England, will act a confidence booster, whereas the West Indies side have already announced their arrival by scoring 421 runs in one of their warm-up matches.Number of matches played so far: 10West Indies won: 7Pakistan won: 3Ties: 0No result: 0West Indies and Pakistan have played 10 matches in Cricket World Cup and if we by the match statistics, Jason Holder's side are favorites.