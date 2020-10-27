Weston McKennie Back for Juventus after Recovering from Coronavirus, Cristiano Ronaldo Still Out

US midfielder Weston McKennie has been included in Juventus' squad for Sunday's Serie A game against Hellas Verona after recovering from coronavirus, but Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo remains out. McKennie, 22, tested positive on October 14, a day after the 35-year-old Ronaldo, who tested positive while on international duty with Portugal.

Ronaldo remains in isolation having missed Juventus' Champions League opening win against Dynamo Kiev on October 20. But the Portuguese forward could still be available for the Champions League clash against great rival Lionel Messi's Barcelona on October 28.

Under UEFA rules, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner needs to test negative 24 hours before the game in Turin to be included in the squad.

Serie A champions Juventus, seventh in the league this term, are also without injured defenders Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini and Alex Sandro against eighth-placed Verona.