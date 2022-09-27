'We've Had Differences'- Rafael Nadal Opens Up About Arguments With Roger Federer

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are known for their fierce rivalry on the tennis court in sports history. They have faced each other 40 times and have often termed the other as their “greatest rival.” However, off the court they are well known for their friendship but now Nadal has revealed that the two have had arguments in their friendship, but all “off the court”.

In an interview with Spanish radio station Cope, the 22-time Grand Slam winner was asked if he has ever argued with the 41-year-old, Federer and he replied saying, “On the court no. Off it, yes.

“The relationship has always been great, but of course we’ve had differences of opinions off the court and have argued about it.”

ALSO READ| India Lose 0-3 to Hosts Vietnam in Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament

Recently when Federer played his farewell match at the Laver Cup 2022, Nadal was seen in tears. Fans hailed their friendship but it was not for just a day. They share true friendship and respect for each other from quite a long.

It is evident from the fact that Federer had told Nadal about his retirement 10 days before he had announced it, and reportedly ahead of even his close ones. It is also reported that despite of personal issues and injuries, Nadal came to play at the Laver Cup only to fulfill Federer’s wish to team up with him in his last and final match of his career.

Earlier, it was announced that Nadal won’t participate in the Laver Cup owing to his problems, but following his conversation with the Swiss legend, he had arrived in London the day before the match and had left the following day due to ‘personal reasons’.

Though, both of them might have shared some bitter-sweet memories, but Federer’s retirement has put an end to the rivalry.

Nadal was left in tears, following which he perfectly summed up his feelings. “When Roger leaves the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too because all the moments that he have been next or in front me in important moments of my life. So have been emotional see the family, see all the people. Yeah, difficult to describe. But, yeah, amazing moment,” he had said.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here