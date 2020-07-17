WFI Asks Bajrang Punia's Personal Coach Shako Bentinidis to Take Another Pay Cut or Lose His Job: Report

Bajrang Punia's personal coach Shako Bentinidis has reportedly been asked to take another pay cut if he want to keep his job. This comes after women's freestyle coach Andrew-Cook left his position.

According to a report in TOI, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has asked the 44-year-old coach to take a steep pay cut, having been instructing Bajrang online training sessions from his home in Georgia.

Shako went back to Georgia in March after the wrestling camps in Sonepat and Lucknow were suspended due to coronavirus lockdowns.

Shako is paid by WFI's principal sponsor Tata Motors and was receiving a monthly salary of approx $6000 (Rs 4.5 lakh) before the lockdown, for the first two months.

WFI then asked Shako to take a 30 per cent salary cut for his work-from-home (WFH) services, to which he reluctantly agreed.

WFI feel that Shako's salary needs to cut down further because according to the federation, Tata motors are not unwilling to pay him in full for his online classes. According to the report in TOI, WFI wants Shako to take another pay cut of around 20 per cent until he returns to India - which would amount to approximately $3000 per month.

"If the Georgian refuses to accept the proposal, he will run the risk of losing his India job," a WFI official told TOI.