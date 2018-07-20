WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Officially Named As India's Chef de Mission For Asian Games

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was officially appointed as the Chef de Mission (CDM) of the Indian contingent for the upcoming 18th Asian Games to be held in the twin cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 19 to September 2.Along with the CDM, four Deputy Chef de Missions have also been appointed to lead the Indian contingent's participation in the 2018 edition of the Asian Games.The four Deputy Chef de Missions are Raj Kumar Sacheti, Col Satyavrat Sheoran, Balbir Singh Kushwaha and Dev Kumar Singh.I would like to congratulate the Chef de Mission and the Dy Chef de Missions on their appointment for the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018," IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said. "I'm sure their able guidance and leadership will ensure good management of the contingent in Indonesia during the Games. Our good wishes to the entire Indian contingent for the event," he added."