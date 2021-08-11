WFI Suspends Vinesh Phogat, Her Coach Accused of Embezzling Government Grant

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat went to the Tokyo Olympics as one of the leading contenders for a medal, but she was knocked out in her first round and now, there are reports that her Hungarian coach could well have misused the funds that were allocated to Vinesh by the Indian government for her training.

“Vinesh trained in Hungary for two years. His coach Woller Akos also comes from Hungary. He has fooled us with his training methods. He trained his wife Mariana Sustin and Vinesh together in Hungary. His wife also qualified but lost in the first round. Therefore, it is possible that he used the grant money from the Government of India for his wife’s training,” Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India claimed.

Akos was given a grant of Rs 1.3 crore by the government grant agency ‘TOPS’ for the Indian Olympic Games from 2016 to 2021. Vinesh was knocked out in the quarter-finals when she went down to Vanessa of Belarus in a 53kg freestyle event.

Following the ouster, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday “temporarily suspended" Vinesh Phogat for alleged indiscipline during her campaign. Also, they issued a notice to young Sonam Malik for misconduct.

Vinesh has been given time till August 16 to reply to the notice which mentions indiscipline on three counts.

Apparently, Vinesh did not even wear the name of the official sponsor of the Indian contingent, Indian apparel company Shiv Naresh but instead was spotted donning a Nike singlet during her bouts.

“This is gross indiscipline. She has been suspended temporarily and barred from all wrestling activities. She can’t compete in any national or other domestic events until she files a reply and till WFI takes a final decision," a WFI source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here