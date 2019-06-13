What Happens When Teams Have Same Points at Cricket World Cup? Net Run-rate, Semi-final Qualification Explained

Rain was expected to play a part in the 2019 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. With two matches already being washout out and more games expected to, fans have started flipping through the rule book wondering what happens if multiple teams are locked on the same points at the end of the group stage.

The semi-finalists are to be decided according to the final standings of the points table, with the top-four placed teams making the cut.

As for the system of allotting points, each win earns teams two points and a washout resulting in the points being shared one each.

But what if two teams are locked on the same points after the end of the group stage? The International Cricket Council has the answer.

According to the rules of the quadrennial tournament, the team with the better 'net run-rate' will go through.

The rule book explains the net run-rate as:

“A team’s net run rate is calculated by deducting from the average runs per over scored by that team throughout the competition, the average runs per over scored against that team throughout the competition.

“In the event of a team being all out in less than its full quota of overs, the calculation of its net run rate shall be based on the full quota of overs to which it would have been entitled and not on the number of overs in which the team was dismissed.

“Only those matches where results are achieved will count for the purpose of net run rate calculations. Where a match is abandoned, but a result is achieved under Duckworth/Lewis/Stern, for net run rate purposes Team 1 will be credited with Team 2’s Par Score on abandonment off the same number of overs faced by Team 2. Where a match is concluded with Duckworth/Lewis/Stern having been applied at an earlier point in the match, Team 1 will be credited with 1 run less than the final Target Score for Team 2 off the total number of overs allocated to Team 2 to reach the target.”

But what if the teams still can't be separated and have the same net run-rate? Then the team who won the meeting of the teams in who have the same points, will go through.

And if finally the teams still can't be separated, with their game ending in a tie or a washout, the ICC's pre-tournament seeding, known as the "League Stage seedings", will come into effect.

ICC League Stage seedings:

1. South Africa

2. India

3. Australia

4. England

5. New Zealand

6. Pakistan

7. Bangladesh

8. Sri Lanka

9. Afghanistan

10. West Indies

From the knock out stage, the Super Over rule comes into effect, provided that a match has been possible and not washed out. In case there is rain, the ICC has reserve playing days for the semi-finals and final.

In the semi-final, if there is a washout, then the team with the better position in the group stage points table goes through to the final and if the final itself is washed out, then the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy will be shared.