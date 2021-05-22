Who is Playing for What on the Last Matchday in Major European Leagues?

After eight months of rigorous football action amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, 2020/21 season of major European leagues are just a matchday away from their conclusion. After Sunday, only UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League will be left to be fought for.

While most leagues have crowned their champions barring La Liga and Ligue 1, this weekend is mostly going to be about securing the available European spots for clubs across the continent.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

This is one of the most intriguing storylines of the the ultimate gameweek in major European leagues. With just one game left, Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City are fighting for the two remaining UCL spots left in the Premier League.

Point-wise, the Blues lead the race - they have 67 points in the kitty from 37 games and face Aston Villa on the final day, a team which some might say have punched above their weight. Thomas Tuchel would want his team to be sure of UCL participation before they head to Porto for the Champions League final next week and they would need a win against Villa for that. A draw could see them drop out of the top four if Liverpool and Leicester City win their respective matches.

Both Liverpool and Leicester City need to win their matches if they want to qualify for Europe. If both these teams win or draw, Liverpool would go through owing to their better goal difference.

LA LIGA

The race for the La Liga crown is between two local rivals, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. While at the mid-point of the season it looked like Atletico will runaway with the title, the latter made a remarkable comeback in the league after Atletico hit a slump. Now on the final matchday, Atletico find themselves in the drivers seat with 83 points after 37 matches. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are second with 81 points from 37 matches. A win for Atletico in their final match of the season will be enough for them to be champions of Spain. Meanwhile, Real Madrid need a win, and also a defeat for their city rivals. Diego Simeone’s side face Real Valladolid on Saturday, and Zinedine Zidane’s outfit are up against Villarreal. Also, a draw for Atletico could see Real Madrid winning the title if they win their final game, with a better head-to-head record.

SERIE A

The title race is done and dusted with Inter Milan clinching their first Serie A title since 2009/10 season, the fight is for the remaining spots for the UEFA Champions League. AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus are vying for those spots with the former two in prime position to secure them.

With 76 points from 37 games, both AC Milan and Napoli have one point advantage over Juve. On the final day, AC Milan face second-placed Atalanta while Napoli take on Hellas Verona while Juventus visit Bologna.

Juventus would need either of the two teams to drop points to secure their spot in next season’s UCL. If Napoli and Milan both lose or draw and Juventus win, then the Ronaldo and co will play UCL next season.

Now, things get interesting if either of Milan or Napoli lose and Juve draw their game. In that case, Milan having lost 3-1 and won 3-0 over Juve and therefore have the superior record and would go through. It is trickier between Napoli and Juve. Napoli beat Juve 1-0 earlier in the season however Juve won the reverse fixture 2-1 in April. This means both HTH goal difference and HTH points are equal. This means it goes to goal difference in the table overall.

LIGUE 1

After years of dominance, PSG find themselves in a tricky situation because they could well lose their grasp over the Ligue 1 title if results do not go in their favour on Sunday. Lille are currently leading the points table with 80 points, PSG find themselves in second position with a point less. On Sunday, Lille travel to Angers while PSG visit Brest.

A win for Lille would mean they lift their first Ligue 1 trophy after a decade. If they drop points and PSG went onto win would also see the Parisian side retain the title. If Lille lose and PSG win then also Neymar and co would lift the titlle owing to their superior goal difference.

Since only top three teams qualify for the Champions League from France, the final matchday would also see Monaco and Lyon fight their hearts out. Monaco currently sit third with 77 points, which is one point more than fourth-placed Lyon. Monaco qualifies if Lyon drop points and they win their match. However, Memphis Depay’s team could qualify if Monaco lose and they win or draw their last match owing to superior goal difference.

Failing to qualify for UCL would also mean missing out on a significant source of revenue. UEFA distributes 2 billion Pound to its participants through payments that are split across starting fees, performance bonuses, coefficient ranking and the television market pool.

