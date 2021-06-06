What is Methylhexanamine and How Many Athletes Were Caught Using it?

Methylhexanamine, this drug is again in the news after the banned substance was found in India’s Tokyo-bound wrestler Sumit Mailk’s urine sample that was collected by the United World Wrestling (UWW), the sport’s global governing body at an Olympic qualifier event that took place in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Methylhexanamine is a banned stimulant that falls under the category of a “specified" substance on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) prohibited list. In its summary of adjustments (from 2009) published in the 2010 list, the world’s anti-doping agency refers to methylhexaneamine as a “non-therapeutic drug."

According to the WADA definition, a “specified substance" is one that may allow for a higher reduction in a sanction when an athlete tests positive for that substance under certain conditions.

Methylhexanamine (also known as 1,3-dimethylamylamine, 1,3-DMAA, dimethylamylamine, and DMAA; trade names Forthane and Geranamine) was an indirect sympathomimetic drug invented and developed by Eli Lilly and Company and marketed as an inhaled nasal decongestant from 1948 until it was voluntarily withdrawn from the market in the 1970s, according to several reports on the internet.

However, since 2006, methylhexanamine has been widely offered as a stimulant or energy-boosting dietary supplement under a variety of brands.

MHA, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), is a substance that is now a component of some dietary supplements offered today, including those marketed over the internet. Apart from ephedrine-like qualities and those of general CNS stimulants, the companies claim that it has high energy stimulation, enhanced metabolic rate, fat release triggering, and weight-loss potential.

During hearings, athletes frequently utilise this explanation.

Methylhexanamine is also listed as a Schedule 10 poison due to the risk to cardiac health and has been linked to at least five deaths internationally.

Sumit Malik is however not the first athlete to be caught for a doping violation in regards to Methylhexanamine. The first case was reported back in 2009 when Male sprinters Yohan Blake, Marvin Anderson, Allodin Fothergill and Lanceford Spence and woman sprinter Sheri-Ann Brooks were found positive. A year later, eight Indian sportspersons including six wrestlers had tested positive for the same.

In 2009, after WADA banned the drug, a total of 12 cases were registered. In 2010 the number of cases was 33, a year later, there were 114 doping cases involving this substance. 140 cases were registered in 2012.

In March 201, just days ahead of the senior National Athletics Federation Cup meet in Patiala, two high-profile athletes had tested positive for the banned substances

Here’s a list of notable athletes who were found positive for Methylhexanamine over the years:

Yohan Blake (Jamaica, Sprinter)

Marvin Anderson (Jamaica, Sprinter)

Nesta Carter (Jamaica, Sprinter)

Allodin Fothergill (Jamaica, Sprinter)

Lanceford Spence (Jamaica, Sprinter)

Sheri-Ann Brooks (Jamaica, Sprinter)

Saurabh Vij (India, Shot Putter)

Akash Antil (India, Discus Thrower)

Rajiv Tomar (India, Wrestler)

Anthony West (Australia, MotoGP Rider)

Enzo Maccarinelli (Welsh Boxer)

Bermane Stiverne (Boxer)

Rani Yadav (Race Walker, India)

