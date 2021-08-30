What You Should Know About Brock Lesnar's New Contract with WWE

Brock Lesnar made a surprise yet delightful return to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) universe earlier this month at SummerSlam. And, now it seems he is going to be with the sports entertainment company for quite some time. On August 21, Lesnar marked his return to WWE to confront Roman Reigns after he retained his Universal Championship title by defeating fan favourite John Cena in the SummerSlam.

Lesnar’s newest deal with the WWE came to fruition at the last minute as the company wanted to close the show with a big moment. And according to the report published in Fightful Select, Lesnar’s contract is valid for one-and-a half years. The former MMA star will take part in eight games at the SmackDown.

The 44-year-old American wrestler’s new deal is also open to renegotiation to add more fights in the given timeframe. On his return, Lesnar is expected to cross paths with Reigns. In fact, fans believe the former UFC heavyweight champion’s first fight will be against Reigns.

The two biggest superstars of WWE – Reigns and Lesnar – have crossed paths in the past. They had a well-documented rivalry heading into WrestleMania 31 and 34. However, this time around, the dynamics between the two will be different as Reigns is now the Tribal Chief.

The latest chapter of Lesnar’s WWE career will start on Friday night’s WWE SmackDown episode. Lesnar is also expected to take on some young wrestlers during his tenure to up their resume.

Earlier this month Lesnar made his comeback to WWE after a break of 16 months. Prior to SummerSlam, Lesnar’s last WWE appearance came way back in April 2020 when he faced Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania 36. Lesnar lost his coveted WWE Championship belt to McIntyre.

