What's Going on in Sports Amid Coronavirus Lockdown? This Newspaper Has a Quirky Reply

The ongoing health crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak has halted all sporting events across the world with Tokyo Olympics 2020 and Euro 2020 postponed while Wimbledon 2020 cancelled.

Back home the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is one of the most popular annual sport events in the country, has been postponed indefinitely.

Everything has come to a standstill in the world of sports. However, print and digital media have been running side stories with interviews. However, a newspaper based in Tyler, Texas of the United States, found an interesting way to describe the non-action in the world of sports.

Utilising their "sense of humour", the paper decided to print out an entire page blank. Music publicist Eric Alper tweeted the photo with a caption, "This local newspaper has a sense of humour".

The tweet garnered various reactions. Former American basketball player Rex Chapman laughed it off while another said, "at least you can use the page when running out of toilet paper".

Explaining the decision to go blank, the paper's editor John Anderson said that the blank sports front page was aimed at putting "this coronavirus spread in perspective".

"When the games resume, so does our courage," he added.