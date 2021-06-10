What's More Difficult Than Beating Rafael Nadal at French Open? US Open Twitter Has the Answer

Rafael Nadal made his 14th French Open semi-final on Wednesday with a four-set win over Argentine Diego Schwartzman. Schwartzman fought hard and Nadal had to dig deep early on in the match but in the fourth set, Nadal reached his peak and absolutely ran past the Argentine to get a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 win. Nadal has won 13 French Open titles in 16 years of his quest in Paris. Every year, there is a challenger but the Spaniard ends up with the title in the brown dust of Philippe Chatrier. After his win on Wednesday, Nadal reached the last four and will now take on Novak Djokovic for a place in the final.

The dominance of Nadal at the French Open is well documented yet it is something that astounds the audience every time it happens again. On Wednesday, US Open Twitter decided to have a funny take on the same and tweeted out that there is nothing harder than beating Nadal at Roland Garros in a very cheeky manner.

things more difficult than beating @RafaelNadal at Roland Garros:* end list * — US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 9, 2021

After reaching the semi-final, Nadal is now just two wins away from breaking Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles. Nadal equalised at 20 last year when he won the French Open and if he wins at Roland Garros again, he will have the most number of Grand Slam titles in the men’s singles space.

When asked whether he ever reflects on his 105-2 record at Roland Garros, Nadal said, “Of course, the numbers are just amazing, no? But I can’t think about that now, honestly. Let’s talk about that when I finish my career."

Nadal reached his 35th Grand Slam semi-final and said, “It’s always incredible for me to return to the semi-finals for another time," said Nadal.

Looking ahead to Djokovic he said: “It’s always a big challenge. That’s something that is good because we are living the sport for these moments. The negative thing, it’s difficult because you play against one of the best players in history.”

The pair have faced off 57 times with Djokovic leading 29-28. But Nadal has been his nemesis at Roland Garros winning seven of their eight clashes there including last year’s final which turned into a demolition job.

