When Buccaneers Near The Goal Line, Brady Looks For Evans

TAMPA, Fla.: Bruce Arians doesnt blame Tom Brady for looking for Mike Evans when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are close to the goal line.

The 67-year-old coach jokes that even he could get the job done with one of the NFLs best receivers at his disposal from inside the 20-yard line.

Oh yeah, I can play quarterback down there with Mike. I mean, Tom loves it, though. Its like having an unguardable guy, Arians said of the 6-foot-5, 231-pound Evans. But you know, I dont necessarily like throwing it from the half-yard line, but Ill take it.

Evans has just 10 catches for 108 yards through three weeks. Still, he’s one of three receivers along with Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf with touchdown receptions in each of the first three games.

With four TDs receiving overall, the seventh-year pro is tied with Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett for the league lead.

Its a great rapport, Arians said. If youre going to load up the box to stop the run and leave him one on one, its going to be hard to cover him.

Evans, who last year joined Hall of Famer Randy Moss as the only players in NFL history to begin a career with six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, had a pair of 1-yard scoring receptions during last weeks 28-10 victory over Denver.

He had a 2-yard TD grab on his only catch during a season-opening loss at New Orleans.

Hes a great red-area threat (with), I think, his size, his quickness, his elusiveness, his hands, everything, Brady said.

Mike is one of the great receivers in the NFL. Ive got to find ways to get him the ball, get it to him in space not just in the red area, but all over the field. Thats what my job is to find him and get it to him.

The relationship the quarterback and receiver have developed in a short time is among the reasons the Bucs (2-1) sit alone atop the NFC South entering Sundays game against the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2).

Tampa Bay has missed the playoffs 12 straight seasons, however, Bradys arrival and the emergence of a stingy defense have heightened expectations for a turnaround.

Its definitely fun winning. In the past we havent been in this spot very much, so Im happy that were here, Evans said. Were going to work like hell to stay here.

Los Angeles has lost two straight after opening with a victory over Cincinnati. Several key players are battling injuries, including quarterback Tyrod Taylor (punctured lung, broken ribs).

If Taylor is unable to play this week, rookie Justin Herbert will make his third start. The sixth overall pick in this years draft was 2 years old when the 43-year-old Brady made his NFL debut with New England in 2000.

He has two games under his belt, and I think he has a lot of poise in the pocket, Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles said.

He can make some great throws, he definitely doesnt feel pressure around him, he keeps his head down the field, he can run with the football (and) he makes great reads, Bowles added. I think hes off to a great start.

ON THE OFFENSIVE

Herbert has thrown for 300 yards in his first two starts and has shown poise. Coach Anthony Lynn and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said the rookie did not get rattled despite Los Angeles being down by double digits in the fourth quarter last week against Carolina.

Herberts top targets have been Keenan Allen, who was targeted 19 times and had 13 receptions last week, along with Hunter Henry, who has four straight games of five receptions or more.

Austin Ekeler leads the AFC in scrimmage yards, but the surprising part is that he is averaging 78.7 yards per game rushing. Nearly two-thirds of Ekelers yardage last season came catching the ball out of the backfield.

INJURY WOES

The Chargers are dealing with injury problems for the second straight season. Safety Derwin James and center Mike Pouncey are out for the season, and they will be without four other defensive starters for Sundays game, including defensive end Melvin Ingram and cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

Los Angeles could also be missing a pair of starters on the offensive line. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga missed most of last weeks game due to a back injury and right guard Trai Turner has played in one game, missing the other two due to a groin injury.

WHOS BETTER?

Evans was reminded this week that Allen called him and fellow Bucs receiver Chris Godwin out during the offseason after the Tampa Bay players were ranked ahead of him on a list of the leagues top targets.

I forgot about that, Evans said. No, Keenan, thats my boy. He thinks hes one of the best receivers in this league, and he should. Hes a really great player. I like his game a lot.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL