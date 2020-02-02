When Does Super Bowl LIV Start and How Long is Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers?

NLF season will conclude with Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2. The Super Bowl LIV will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This will be the 11th time that the Miami metropolitan area will host a Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl LIV 2020 finals will see a face-off between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

The game was created as part of the merger agreement between the NFL and its rival the American Football League (AFL) with the first game being played on January 15, 1967. The first Super Bowl started after both NFL and AFL had completed their respective 1966 seasons.

The Super Bowl is typically four hours long. The Super Bowl game goes on for about three and a half hours, with a 30-minute halftime show built in.

This year, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. Previous halftimes have seen the likes of Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay and Beyoncé perform.

The NFL has revealed that Demi Lovato will be performing the national anthem as part of the Super Bowl LIV before the game begins.

Gladys Knight, Pink, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and Whitney Houston have performed "The Star Spangled Banner" in earlier Super Bowls.

The Super Bowl was won by the New England Patriots in 2019. It was their 6th Super Bowl win.

