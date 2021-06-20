When I Got to Randy Orton, That Was My Chance to Show I Can Step it Up: Drew McIntyre

Since the start of 2020 Drew McIntyre has been involved in WWE title picture and has been one superstar in the forefront of WWE programming during the tumultuous time of the Covid-19 pandemic. ‘The Chosen One’ was the moniker McIntyre (Drew Galloway) could not really live up to during his first run with the company, but his second coming has been nothing less than spectacular. Currently, involved in a programme with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, the feud seems to be heading to a close at WWE’s Hell in a Cell PPV this Sunday. If McIntyre fails to dethrone the Almighty One, he will be out of the WWE title picture till the time Lashley has a hold on it.

After a successful and widely appreciated storyline with the veteran Randy Orton, there has been slight criticism on how the McIntyre-Lashey feud has played out. For some in the WWE Universe it has been going on for too long, but the fact of the matter is, as McIntyre points out during a media interaction, he has faced Lashley only four times in one-on-one competition dating back to WWE Backlash 2020. In Hell in a Cell, both have the opportunity to elevate the feud, something the McIntyre-Orton storyline did with the brutal Hell In A Cell 2020 match; McIntyre had dropped the title to Orton then.

McIntyre talks about the feud with Orton as a learning and feels the success of that storyline lend itself to the stoeytelling among other things, and how the Lashey feud is somewhat simpler.

“The Randy Orton feud was such an interesting storyline for me," McIntyre told News18.com. “It gave me the chance to show that I can step up to the best, be it on the microphone, in the ring. Orton is phenomenal in general, but we know while working with Edge he went to a whole another level; So much better than everybody in his performance, in every aspect and I knew when I got to him that was my chance to show the world that I can step up; or quite frankly, I don’t belong in the main event scene or I don’t belong with the WWE championship and I am grateful for that time period, because I learned a lot and showed I belong with the absolute best.

“With Lashley it is different. He is somebody who was in a position I was in an year prior where, after so many years, he finally put the pieces together and he stepped up. And he wants to show what he is all about. So the story here is just two big bulls who worked a very long time and want to show who is the ‘Alpha’. And that’s what it really comes down to. This isn’t a complex storyline, it does not have the twist and turns like the Orton feud had".

While as simple as it may sound, it is fair to say the Scotsman has been doing the heavy lifting in this feud. With MVP at his imperious best on the mic and Lashley portraying the prize fighter inside the ring; McIntyre has kept his side of the performance at exceptional level. While the Hell in a Cell title match may signal an end to the McIntyre-Lashley storyline for the time being, McIntyre and WWE should be looking to continue his stellar run with a storyline that can rival the Randy Orton one.

Talking about the match itself, in-characer Drew McIntyre had some choicest words for Bobby Lashley.

“While it is Lashley vs me, but it is kind of Me vs MVP, because MVP does all the trash talking. Lashley is a machine, he is a competitor and he sits back; barely speaks anything. He does his talking inside the ring. However, recently he has been surrounding himself with the Lashley Train enjoying the finer things, in his opinion. For me, he is going through some kind of a crisis. That’s the kind of stuff I did in my 20s and I am over that own. Maybe Lashley did not get to experience that and is enjoying it right now.

“But, I can tell you a story; I remember watching a documentary about Mike Tyson and how dominant he was back in the day, running through opponent after opponent. He was unstoppable. He had a promoter, his friend Don king who was taking as much money as he could possibly take, filling Tyson’s ego and, at the same time, taking the money and saying ‘hey, enjoy the extra curricular activities.’ So, Mike did and he went out, partied, enjoying spending time with the ladies and because of the he took his focus off the title and got his ass knocked out by Buster Douglas and Lashley is going down that path with his don king by his side in MVP. And my problem is mostly with MVP, but I have to fight Lashley and it comes down to who is the biggest and the baddest bull and we are going to war on Sunday. He is not going to hold back, am not going to hold back and I have been inside Hell in a Cell and it hurts a lot; I still feel the effects from that fall from the side od the cell to this day, and Lashley is going to find out why he should have taken this match more seriously," proclaimed Drew McIntyre.

