When Joe Biden Said US Soccer Will Have to Pay Women's Team Equally if He is President

Joe Biden beat Donald Trump on Saturday to become the 46th President of the United States of America and bring to an end a term that was widely criticised by the media of the country. As Biden prepares to make it to the White House, it may be good to remind him of a promise he made to the US women's soccer team before he was elected.

Earlier this year in May when the US women's soccer team lost the equal pay case against US Soccer Federation, Biden had taken a staunch stance on the matter and had threatened the US Soccer Federation regarding the funding if he was in the esteemed office. Now that he has taken the place, it will be interesting to see if he can act on his words.

In May, the women's teams fight for equal pay with the US Soccer Federation was rejected when federal judge R. Gary Klausner dismissed the case saying the players failed to prove any sort of wage discrimination under the Equal Pay Act. He said the women's team played more games and made more money than the men's team.

Upon the decision, Biden had taken to Twitter to say, "This is not over yet. To @USSoccer: equal pay, now. Or else when I'm president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding."

To @USWNT: don’t give up this fight. This is not over yet. To @USSoccer: equal pay, now. Or else when I'm president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding. https://t.co/XK6t9oM94k— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 2, 2020

Now as Biden has become the President Elect, will he force the US Soccer Federation to pay the women's team as much as they do to the men's team? Will Biden actually cut the federation's funding if they fail to meet the women's team's equal pay demand?

Biden is yet to assume the office fully and it will be interesting to see if he remembers these words of his and is able to act upon it.

On Saturday, basketball star LeBron James took to Twitter to post a basketball meme where Biden went for the basket with Trump in the defence as he shared the news of the new President of the United States of America.

After winning the election, Biden said he was honored that Americans have chosen him to be their president and said it was now time to heal divisions left by the election campaign and unite as a country.