When NBA Great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Talked About His College Love, Ex-Wife Habiba

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, one of the greatest basketball players ever to play the sport, was back in the headline this week. LeBron eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was at the Crypto.com Arena to watch the NBA game between Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder where James etched his name in the record books.

James overtook Abdul-Jabbar’s tally of 38,387 points to achieve this sensational feat. James just required 26 minutes in the match to set the record.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar enjoyed sensational 20 seasons in the NBA. He had retired from the game back in 1989 and recently opened up on his relationship with his ex-wife Habiba Abdul-Jabbar.

Habiba, who was born Janice Brown, had to convert to Islam. Kareem who was known as Lew Alcindor in his college days converted to Islam in 1971. They tied the knot in 1971 but their marriage did not last long.

The pair got divorced seven years later. The couple had three children together – daughters Habiba and Sultana and son Kareem Jr. Abdul-Jabbar has now revealed how he got a chance to meet Habiba.

“I invited her to come see UCLA play and she said okay. I started calling her and we began going out,” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar revealed during in an interview with Buzz Nigeria.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar might not have the scoring record with him anymore but he was all praise for the man who overtook him.

The NBA great said, “LeBron’s career is one of someone who planned to dominate this game. He got out of high school. He had the size and the talent to step right into the NBA and he immediately started to have his effect. And it has gone on for almost 20 years now. So I think that you have to give him credit for the way he planned to last and to dominate. He led teams to world championships. They didn’t get there because of someone else and LeBron tagged along. LeBron led them.”

After the match, James was seen greeting Abdul-Jabbar, another Lakers legend. James ended the night with 38 points, seven rebounds and three assists to his name but his brilliance went in vain after Lakers had to concede a 130-133 defeat.

No NBA player had scored more points and claimed more Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when the six-time champion left the game in 1989. He still has the MVP record.

