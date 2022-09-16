When Roger Federer Played Tennis with Deepika Padukone and Gorged on Indian Food

Roger Federer was a tennis player like no other. The Swiss maestro’s decision to quit tennis has sent shockwaves across the world. He is a global icon. Even in a cricket crazy nation like India, Federer cultivated an extraordinary fan base through his tennis. In fact, it can be said that the 20-time Grand Slam champion had a love affair with India. Federer last came to India in 2014 for the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL). Even though his visit was a short one, the nation passed out in collective ecstasy. IPTL featured the likes of Pete Sampras, Novak Djokovic, Pat Rafter, Goran Ivanisevic, Lleyton Hewitt and Marin Cilic. It was Federer who captured the imagination of the public like no one ellse.

The Swiss ace played tennis with Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. He even paired up with Deepika Padukone to play a mixed doubles match against Novak Djokovic and Sania Mirza in New Delhi.

Federer won many hearts when he posted pictures of himself gorging on Indian food.

In a career spanning more than two decades, Federer enthralled millions across the globe with his effortless style of play. Pundits still marvel at his longevity and his drive to achieve greatness.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion was battling a knee injury for the past few seasons and underwent his third knee surgery last year. The 41-year-old has been out of action since a quarter-final loss at Wimbledon in 2021.

Federer seemed to be on the last leg of his career, and many fans hoped that he will embark on a farewell tour next season. Many die-hard fans would have even liked him to go on forever. But even the greatest cannot defy father time.

In a touching social media post, Federer revealed his decision to retire after the Laver Cup in London.



Federer also went on to say that his body had effectively told him that it was time to bring the curtain down on his stellar career. Fans will hope that Federer has a legendary last hurrah in London next week.

