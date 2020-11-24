When Tottenham Hotspur Star Dele Alli Showcased His Cricket Skills. Watch the Viral Video

We often witness players indulging in another sport other than their own during warm-ups or just to build camaraderie in the unit. Cricketers are often seen playing football during their training sessions, but we rarely do we see footballers enjoying a fun session between the wickets. In one such rare event, a video footballers playing cricket has surfaced online. The video features Tottenham Hotspur players enjoying a game of cricket among themselves at the Tottenham training centre. Midfielder Dele Alli, who has been out of form for the past few months, stunned everyone as he pulled off a stunning catch in the game.

The video clip of the Alli's catch has gone viral since it was shared on social media. Alli posted the video on his official Twitter handle with a cricket bat, a football and a smiling wink emoji. The video post has raked in over 1.5 million views.

Alli tagged goalkeeper Joe Hart and captioned the Instagram video as, "I think @joehartofficial was impressed with this one."

In the video, a left-handed batsman can be seen hitting the ball in the direction of Alli who was fielding at the mid-on position. In a stunning display of his hand eye coordination skills, Alli used his right foot to deflect the ball from hitting the ground and managed to catch it. The 24-year-old made it look easier than it is. He could be seen celebrating wildly in the field with the likes of other Spurs stars such as Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Joe Hart and Eric Dier.

Impressed by his quick reflexes, fans lauded Alli. IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter and commented with a GIF clip of a woman bidding at an auction, while stating "We're in".

"Now that's some skill," wrote another user.

Delli's team Tottenham Hotspur have made a good start in the ongoing Premier League season and are currently at the top of the table. Though, Alli has been sidelined for a while now by manager Jose Mourinho owing to the midfielder's poor form this season. Alli, one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League, has made just two appearances this season and is yet to open his goal account.