When Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Again For Manchester United? Here's a Clue

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has all but confirmed the debut date for Cristiano Ronaldo. As per the manager, the star player could make his second debut for United against Newcastle United on September 11. Manchester United last week announced that they have a deal with Juventus to sign Ronaldo, 12 years after he left England for Real Madrid. “I hope he will [face Newcastle on September 11],” Solskjaer was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Solskjaer went on to say that the players and the fans are excited since the Portuguese forward is a special player. Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all-time and has won the Ballon d’Or five times.

United goalkeeper David de Gea, whose heroics helped them win against Wolves over the weekend, has also said that he was thrilled with Ronaldo’s imminent return to the club and it would be great for the fans.

Despite the deal, Ronaldo will need to undergo a medical examination, and the formalities of his personal contract have not yet been finalised. If everything falls into place, Ronaldo could walk out for Manchester United against Newcastle United on September 11.

Ronaldo had won the number 7 jersey for his first stint at the club and it could be expected that he will don the same number this year as well. This has become synonymous with the player and brand as he wore the same number at Real Madrid and Juventus. Currently, Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani wears the No.7 jersey at Manchester United.

